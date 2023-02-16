|
Is Cloudflare Stock a Buy Now?
While many of the tech stocks that grew during the height of the pandemic have seen their growth slow dramatically, the true leaders haven't. Even though their stocks have been heavily sold off, these companies are the best tech investments.They have proved their technology isn't just a fad, but rather represents a fundamental shift in business models. Plus, you can pick up shares cheaper than in the previous two years.One of the primary examples of a company with these characteristics is Cloudflare (NYSE: NET). Its stock is down about 70% from its all-time high, yet the company has delivered impressive growth. So is now the time to purchase Cloudflare stock? Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
