|
18.04.2023 16:44:24
Is Cloudflare Stock a Buy Now?
The past year was terrible for Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) investors as shares of the cloud services company lost 43% of their value. The drop came amid the broader stock market sell-off which was triggered by surging inflation and rising interest rates. Still, there has been a sharp turnaround in the stock's fortunes in 2023 and the price is up 45% since the start of the year.This terrific 2023 rally is also attributable, in part, to the broader market's reaction to cooling inflation and a potential pause in the interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. But as Cloudflare stock is still trading significantly below its 52-week high, should investors buy it in anticipation of more upside? Let's find out.Cloudflare's price-to-sales ratio of 21.6 means that the stock is trading at a significantly rich valuation when compared to the S&P 500's sales multiple of 2.4. It is worth noting that the stock was trading at a lower sales multiple of 16 at the end of last year before its latest rally started. So, investors who missed buying Cloudflare toward the end of 2022 based on the company's terrific growth prospects will now have to pay a higher valuation to buy it.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!