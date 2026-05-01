Coca-Cola Aktie

Coca-Cola für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007

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01.05.2026 15:41:00

Is Coca-Cola a Buy, Hold, or Sell After Its Q1 2026 Earnings Report?

Before its first-quarter 2026 earnings report on April 28, some investors were worried that Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) was relying too much on price hikes for revenue growth. With price hikes, people may push back on paying more and look for alternative options, but from the results shared in the earnings report, the company appears to have overcome those concerns.Here's what happened, and whether the first-quarter results were strong enough to make Coca-Cola worth considering as an investment. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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