Coca-Cola Aktie

WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007

20.02.2026 02:10:17

Is Coca-Cola Still the Ultimate Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever?

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is one of the most well-known consumer-facing businesses on the face of the planet. It has been around forever. Its products are sold in 200 countries. And a whopping 2.2 billion servings of its drinks are consumed every day. There aren't many companies with this kind of reach and adoption.In the past decade, Coca-Cola's share price has climbed by just 82% (as of Feb. 18), which isn't going to draw the attention of investors seeking outsized capital growth. However, this business loves to return cash to shareholders. Does this make Coca-Cola the ultimate dividend stock to buy now and hold forever? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.

