|
28.04.2023 17:00:32
Is Coca-Cola Stock a Buy?
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is still growing sales at a bubbly clip. The beverage giant recently announced first-quarter earnings results that showed strong growth through late March, even as consumers slowed their spending. There were some other hints of weakness in the report, including slowing sales volumes and a reduced profit margin. But most of the news was good for shareholders.Let's take a closer look at whether these results mean Coca-Cola stock is still an attractive buy for 2023.Coke's organic sales rose 12% to kick off fiscal 2023, marking just a modest slowdown compared to the prior quarter's 15% spike. Sales volumes were positive after falling in late 2022, even as Coke charged much higher average prices across its portfolio of still and sparking beverages. These results showed off the industry leader's pricing power. "We are encouraged by our first quarter ... results," CEO James Quincey said in a press release.Continue reading
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.
