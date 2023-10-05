05.10.2023 12:11:00

Is Coca-Cola Stock a Buy Now?

Coca-Cola's (NYSE: KO) strengths as an investment are the stuff of legend. It dominates the global market for on-the-go drinks with several billion servings of its products sold each day.That industry position confers some impressive financial metrics on the business, including high profit margins and ample cash flows. It also allows for steadily growing earnings through a wide range of selling environments.Coca-Cola is an excellent income investment, too, having boosted its payout in each of the last 60 years. It's no wonder that this stock is one of Warren Buffett's favorite holdings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen

27.07.23 Coca-Cola Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.07.23 Coca-Cola Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.06.23 Coca-Cola Outperform RBC Capital Markets
25.04.23 Coca-Cola Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.04.23 Coca-Cola Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coca-Cola Co. 49,66 -5,21% Coca-Cola Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow nahezu unverändert -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss im Plus
Die US-Börsen bewegen sich im Donnerstagshandel kaum. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Donnerstag oberhalb der Nulllinie, während der deutsche Leitindex moderate Verluste verbuchte. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich im Plus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen