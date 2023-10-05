|
05.10.2023 12:11:00
Is Coca-Cola Stock a Buy Now?
Coca-Cola's (NYSE: KO) strengths as an investment are the stuff of legend. It dominates the global market for on-the-go drinks with several billion servings of its products sold each day.That industry position confers some impressive financial metrics on the business, including high profit margins and ample cash flows. It also allows for steadily growing earnings through a wide range of selling environments.Coca-Cola is an excellent income investment, too, having boosted its payout in each of the last 60 years. It's no wonder that this stock is one of Warren Buffett's favorite holdings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co.
|49,66
|-5,21%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow nahezu unverändert -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss im Plus
Die US-Börsen bewegen sich im Donnerstagshandel kaum. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Donnerstag oberhalb der Nulllinie, während der deutsche Leitindex moderate Verluste verbuchte. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich im Plus.