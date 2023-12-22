|
22.12.2023 13:45:00
Is Coca-Cola Stock a Buy Now?
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock has had a dismal year. As 2023 draws to a close, it's down 7% while the S&P 500 is up by 23%. Although the beverage giant beat the market in 2022, that was an aberration from a trend that has been ongoing for decades.But investing is all about the future, not the past. So let's look forward and consider whether or not Coca-Cola stock is a buy right now.Coca-Cola is already the largest beverage company in the world, but that's not stopping it from innovating and reporting strong sales growth. It has been managing through years of challenging times, beginning with the pandemic, and moving into the recent inflationary environment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
20.12.23
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones liegt nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20.12.23
|Optimismus in New York: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
19.12.23
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Dienstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
19.12.23
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Coca-Cola-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
18.12.23
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones klettert (finanzen.at)
|
18.12.23
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.23
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones legt letztendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.23
|Zurückhaltung in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen
|07.12.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.11.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.23
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.12.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.11.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.23
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.12.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.11.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.23
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapie