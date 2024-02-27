|
27.02.2024 15:37:00
Is Coca-Cola Stock a Buy Right Now?
Coca-Cola's (NYSE: KO) stock returns and its business are moving in opposite directions these days. The beverage giant just reported positive operating trends for fiscal 2023, and yet Coke was among the weakest performers on the Dow Jones Industrial Average for the year. Shares have gained just 2% in the last 12 months compared to the Dow's 19% rally.Does that performance gap pave the way for market-beating returns for investors willing to buy Coke stock today? Let's take a closer look.The biggest knock against Coke's business is that growth has been less than sparkling. Sure, organic sales gains were 12% in 2023 on top of a 16% spike in the prior year. Yet this past year's increase came almost entirely from rising prices; Coke's sales volume growth slowed to 2% last year from 5% in 2022. It's not a great sign for future sales trends that shoppers are scaling back on their soda purchases.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.24
|Coca-Cola-Aktie gefragt: Coca-Cola in Deutschland mit Zuwächsen bei Energy-Drinks (dpa-AFX)
|
22.02.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones schließt mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
22.02.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
22.02.24
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones am Donnerstagmittag stärker (finanzen.at)
|
22.02.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones legt zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.24
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones präsentiert sich leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen
|14.02.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|14.02.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.02.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|14.02.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.02.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|14.02.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs
|13 335,00
|-2,66%
|Coca-Cola Co.
|55,82
|0,58%