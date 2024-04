Is Coca-Cola Stock a Screaming Buy After Its Big Dividend Raise?

In many ways for many investors, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a model dividend stock. The company is a Dividend King, meaning it has raised its shareholder payout at least once annually for a minimum of 50 years. Its current streak stands at a hard-to-conceive 62 straight years.Coca-Cola management is well aware that the dividend is a big part of the stock's attraction. That's probably a key reason it raised the payout by a relatively high 5%-plus back in February. Let's take a closer look at that raise and whether it indicates the company is a relatively flat investment these days -- or still has enough fizz to make it a worthy buy. While Coca-Cola is most often associated with its signature beverage, it's important to note that as a business it's much more a collection of drink brands.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel