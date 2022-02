Is Coinbase a Good Stock to Own in 2022?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cryptoeconomy can be an intimidating area for investors. There are thousands of different tokens and applications, and numerous public and private players looking to gain market share. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is among the best-known names in the industry, and while it's primarily known as a crypto trading platform, it's making some interesting moves into other related applications. However, it also faces fierce competition from a number of fast-growing venture-backed start-ups.Is this a smart time to invest in Coinbase, or are its rivals putting its position at risk?