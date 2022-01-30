|
30.01.2022 11:42:00
Is Columbia Care Stock a Buy Now?
The pandemic proved beneficial to marijuana companies, who saw an increase in demand. The ramping up of state legalization further boosted sales. However, the lack of positive movement toward federal legalization is making investors skeptical now. But most of the cannabis companies have grown their revenue to become profitable even in this limited market. It doesn't matter when legalization happens, but choosing and investing in the right growth stock in this evolving industry could lead to excellent profits in the future.One such domestic pot grower is New York-based Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF). With a market cap of just $1 billion, this small company is getting ready to give a tough fight to the bigger, multistate players. This remarkable growth stock has tremendous potential as the industry matures and is an excellent buy now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Columbia Care Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
11:42
|Is Columbia Care Stock a Buy Now? (MotleyFool)
|
11.11.21
|Ausblick: Columbia Care legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Columbia Care stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.09.21