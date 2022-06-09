Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
09.06.2022 16:30:00
Is ConocoPhillips a Buy?
In the first quarter of 2022, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) paid a regular dividend of $0.46 per share and announced a variable payment of $0.70 per share. Clearly, management is focused on rewarding shareholders for sticking around while energy prices are high. That's the good news. But now is probably the time to at least consider the potential for the bad news.A few years ago, ConocoPhillips spun off Phillips 66, effectively jettisoning its midstream assets so that it could become a pure-play oil and natural gas producer. The move tied ConocoPhillips' fortunes solidly to the ups and downs of oil and natural gas prices. And while that has been a very good thing over the past year or so, some numbers will help explain just how good.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ConocoPhillipsmehr Nachrichten
|
09.06.22
|Is ConocoPhillips a Buy? (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu ConocoPhillipsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ConocoPhillips
|111,46
|-1,87%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street unter Druck -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX bricht letztendlich ein -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Minus
Hohe Verbraucherpreise belasten die Anleger in den USA vor dem Wochenende. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Auch der deutsche Leitindex stand unter Druck. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.