16.04.2023 15:45:00
Is Constellation Brands Stock a Buy?
Constellation Brands' (NYSE: STZ) business is close to firing on all cylinders again. The alcoholic beverage giant, which owns popular imported beer brands like Corona and Modelo, recently announced strong fourth-quarter sales and earnings results that gave the company excellent momentum heading into the new fiscal year. Financial wins also give Constellation Brands flexibility to invest in growth initiatives even while sending cash back to shareholders.Let's take a closer look at those results, and why they point to solid returns ahead for patient investors.Constellation Brands is seeing strong results in both its beer and wine segments, but these divisions are winning in different ways. In the core beer segment, market share growth has been key, with depletions, a measure of consumer sales, rising 6% in Q4.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
