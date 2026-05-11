Constellation Energy Aktie

Constellation Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DCXB / ISIN: US21037T1097

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11.05.2026 18:52:08

Is Constellation Energy a Buy After Their Latest Earnings Report?

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) was spun off from Exelon in 2022. At the time, few investors viewed the separation as transformative. Constellation was, after all, a utility. A stable but unexciting business inheriting a fleet of nuclear plants and power-generation assets from Exelon.Four years later, the narrative looks dramatically different, with Constellation sitting right at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and the race to secure reliable power for hyperscale data centers. Constellation's latest earnings reinforce the view, and if there's any doubt whether the stock is a buy, its numbers and outlook should clear that up for investors.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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