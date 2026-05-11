Constellation Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A3DCXB / ISIN: US21037T1097
|
11.05.2026 18:52:08
Is Constellation Energy a Buy After Their Latest Earnings Report?
Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) was spun off from Exelon in 2022. At the time, few investors viewed the separation as transformative. Constellation was, after all, a utility. A stable but unexciting business inheriting a fleet of nuclear plants and power-generation assets from Exelon.Four years later, the narrative looks dramatically different, with Constellation sitting right at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and the race to secure reliable power for hyperscale data centers. Constellation's latest earnings reinforce the view, and if there's any doubt whether the stock is a buy, its numbers and outlook should clear that up for investors.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Constellation Energy Corp Registered Shs When Issued
|
13.05.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 zum Start im Seitwärtstrend (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.26
|Ausblick: Constellation Energy gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.26
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
04.05.26
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 gibt nach (finanzen.at)
|
04.05.26
|NASDAQ-Handel So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 mittags (finanzen.at)