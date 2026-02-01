CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
01.02.2026 19:10:00
Is CoreWeave a Buy After This Big News From Nvidia?
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) was one of 2025's artificial intelligence (AI) success stories. The company launched an initial public offering in March and then saw its shares soar more than 300% in the months to follow. Investors got excited about CoreWeave because the company is providing a service that's greatly needed as the AI revolution unfolds: access to top-performing AI chips. Customers clearly love the offering as they're flocking to CoreWeave and driving its sales to triple-digit gains.Still, CoreWeave stock stumbled later in the year amid general concern about the risk of a slowdown in AI spending -- so the stock pared gains, finishing 2025 with a 79% increase. But in recent days, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) delivered some big news that's clearly positive for CoreWeave. Is the stock now a buy? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
