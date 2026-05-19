Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
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19.05.2026 21:30:00
Is CoreWeave a Safe Stock to Buy Right Now?
Some of the market's biggest long-term winners looked incredibly risky early on in their development. They were unprofitable. They burned cash aggressively. And many investors avoided them because they simply didn't look "safe." A great example of this is Amazon in its early days.That's what makes CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) such an interesting stock today. While the short answer to the headline question is "no, CoreWeave is not a safe stock," that may be exactly why investors should be paying attention to it now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CoreWeave
|86,54
|1,11%