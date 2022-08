Is Corsair Gaming Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) is navigating through a very challenging environment. The combination of supply disruptions, inflation, and challenging year-over-year growth comparisons with the stay-at-home environment in early 2021 has created a perfect storm of declining revenue and profits. Year to date, the stock price has fallen 26%, which doesn't seem that bad considering that revenue has dropped 34% through the first half of the year. Falling revenue has Wall Street worried about the health of the gaming market, which has sent the stock down to deep value territory. Looking across the industry, interest in video games is still strong. Top game producers Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive have reported healthy numbers with respect to their top games recently. Most telling is that viewership on Amazon's Twitch, where people can watch esport events and others play video games, is still holding at the heightened levels from 2020. Continue reading