Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
05.02.2026 09:15:00
Is Costco a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
Investors should aim to regularly view their portfolios with a fresh perspective. It's always a good idea to think about what moves to make, deciding whether certain companies remain solid long-term opportunities. Looking at which businesses deserve to be let go is also critical.Even Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), a blue chip stock whose shares have produced a total return of 188% in five years (as of Feb. 3), isn't immune from a reassessment. Should you buy, sell, or hold the retailer in 2026?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
