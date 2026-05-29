Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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29.05.2026 06:10:24
Is Costco a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?
Rising fuel prices and the Iran war may be pushing more shoppers to Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), which reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings for the fiscal third quarter on May 28.Costco said the company saw "record-breaking" gas volumes near the end of the quarter as fuel prices climbed. The national average for gas is $4.42, up 25 cents per gallon in just a month and up from $3.16 a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). That bodes well for Costco in the long term -- particularly if gas prices remain elevated even after hostilities in the Middle East wane. But does it change the narrative for Costco stock this year?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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