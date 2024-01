Is Costco Due for a Stock Split in 2024?

A stock splitting its shares is generally a positive sign that the company (and its stock) is doing well. Splits don't change the actual value of an investor's holdings in a company, they just divide the holding into smaller pieces. But at a lower price point, a stock may become more accessible and attractive to a wider pool of investors. It's also indicative of a stock's success; stocks that split their shares normally do so because their prices are high. However, not doing a stock split doesn't necessarily mean a stock has been doing poorly. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) stock currently trades around the $700 mark. The company could easily split its shares and still be priced fairly high.Is a stock split likely for Costco in 2024?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel