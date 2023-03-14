|
14.03.2023 15:00:00
Is Costco Looking at a Monster Growth Opportunity?
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has been a growth beast over the years. People never appear to tire of the company's treasure-hunt experience. Even during the early stages of the pandemic and amid restrictions, the company generated strong growth. But lately, things have cooled and its numbers aren't as impressive as they have been in the past.However, even if that trend continues, there could be a massive opportunity for Costco to expand its top line more consistently down the road. That opportunity lies in China.On the company's earnings call earlier this month, management stated that Costco would be opening three additional stores in China before the end of the year -- at the time of the call, it had just two in the country. Despite being one of the top economies in the world, China isn't a country that has been big on Costco's radar; it has more warehouses in Spain (4) and Australia (14). Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
