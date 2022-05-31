|
31.05.2022 16:45:00
Is Costco Still a Great Dividend Stock?
When many people consider a holding in their portfolio as a dividend stock, it is typically one that would offer a yield that pays well above the most generous bank accounts. The base dividend from retail giant Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) typically wouldn't qualify for that with a recent yield of only 0.9%. But Costco approaches its payouts to shareholders a little differently, because that relatively modest base dividend is supplemented by a special dividend in years when the business conditions warrant. That's occurred four times in the past 10 years, and it's made a huge difference in long-term returns.So for investors looking for a holding that offers income and can anchor a portfolio, Costco is worth a closer look. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!