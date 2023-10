Is Costco Stock a Buy Now?

Many stocks took a hit along with the broader market in September, but Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shareholders eluded that fate. The warehouse retailer's stock is up 22% compared to the 12% increase in the S&P 500 so far this year.On one hand, that rally has pushed Costco's shares further into premium-valuation territory, potentially limiting investors' returns from here. On the other hand, the stock's jump reflects the company's recession-resistant business and its formidable competitive advantages. The value of these assets becomes clearer when worries are spiking about slowing consumer-spending trends.Investors considering Costco stock right now have to weigh those opposing factors against each other when determining whether to add the successful retailer to their portfolios.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel