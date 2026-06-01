Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
01.06.2026 10:20:00
Is Costco Stock a Buy on the Dip as Same-Store Sales Surge?
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) once again delivered outstanding results when it reported its earnings on May 28. Nonetheless, its stock fell on the news. Shares are now up 10% on the year, but down about 5% over the last 12 months.Let's take a closer look at the retailer's results (for its fiscal third quarter, ending May 10, 2026) and prospects, to see if this dip is an opportunity to buy.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.
|
16:03
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Costco Wholesale-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Costco Wholesale-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.26