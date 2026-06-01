Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

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01.06.2026 10:20:00

Is Costco Stock a Buy on the Dip as Same-Store Sales Surge?

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) once again delivered outstanding results when it reported its earnings on May 28. Nonetheless, its stock fell on the news. Shares are now up 10% on the year, but down about 5% over the last 12 months.Let's take a closer look at the retailer's results (for its fiscal third quarter, ending May 10, 2026) and prospects, to see if this dip is an opportunity to buy.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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