|
13.02.2024 11:03:00
Is Costco Stock a No-Brainer Buy?
Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has been a positive force in shareholders' portfolios over the past several years. The warehouse retailer thrived through every phase of the pandemic and its aftermath, first handling record customer traffic when shoppers were bulking up on essentials and then posting fantastic sales gains as incomes soared. Costco endured a smaller growth hangover than its peers during the post-restrictions period, too.These wins underscore Costco's valuable competitive assets, like its price leadership, strong brand, and excellent customer loyalty. Let's look at where these factors could steer the stock over the next several years.Costco is a retailer, and that means investors will want to follow comparable-store sales for signs that the business is on the right track. There's no cause for concern here. Sure, comps decelerated in fiscal 2023. But the slowdown was modest (gains fell to 3% from 5%) and there's already a rebound in the works. Comps were up 5% in the 22 weeks that ended in early February, management recently announced.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Costco Wholesale Corp.
|665,30
|-0,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Blick: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Einbußen -- Nikkei letztlich stark
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab deutlich nach. An der Wall Street sind am Dienstag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. Während der Handel auf dem chinesischen Festland weiterhin ruht, konnte der Nikkei in Japan am Dienstag anziehen.