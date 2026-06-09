Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

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09.06.2026 11:05:00

Is Costco Stock Finally Cheap Enough to Buy?

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has historically been an expensive stock to buy. The company is so reliable for top performance that the stock's premium was worth it. However, as it surpassed 60 times trailing 12-month earnings, it was starting to look too pricey.Indeed, the stock is flat since it hit that high, although it's had ups and downs in the middle.That P/E ratio may have been a signal for a correction. But at 49 times trailing 12-month earnings, is Costco stock finally cheap enough to buy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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