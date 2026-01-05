Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.01.2026 23:05:00

Is Costco Stock Set to Rebound Higher in 2026?

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has a habit of turning "boring" retail into impressive compounding. But the stock didn't deliver in 2025. After a rare weak stretch for the stock, investors are looking at 2026 and asking whether the membership-based wholesale retailer's shares will finally resume their upward march.After all, it's not like the underlying business is showing any weakness. Costco's comparable sales continue to grow at high rates, and the company has exceptional momentum internationally -- in markets where it still has a lot of room to expand.In short, there's a lot to like.The problem is price -- not the price of Costco's goods, but the price of its stock. Are shares really worth a valuation of 47 times earnings?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs 27 440,00 -0,15% Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs
Costco Wholesale Corp. 746,80 -0,01% Costco Wholesale Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist am Dienstag ein Minus zu erkennen, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kommt. Die Märkte in Fernost weisen grüne Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen