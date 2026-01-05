Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
05.01.2026 23:05:00
Is Costco Stock Set to Rebound Higher in 2026?
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has a habit of turning "boring" retail into impressive compounding. But the stock didn't deliver in 2025. After a rare weak stretch for the stock, investors are looking at 2026 and asking whether the membership-based wholesale retailer's shares will finally resume their upward march.After all, it's not like the underlying business is showing any weakness. Costco's comparable sales continue to grow at high rates, and the company has exceptional momentum internationally -- in markets where it still has a lot of room to expand.In short, there's a lot to like.The problem is price -- not the price of Costco's goods, but the price of its stock. Are shares really worth a valuation of 47 times earnings?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs
|27 440,00
|-0,15%
|Costco Wholesale Corp.
|746,80
|-0,01%