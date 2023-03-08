|
Is Costco Stock Still a Buy After This Disappointing News?
Few companies have as many devotees as Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST). If you've been following shares of the giant retailer, you've also seen its strong results, beating the market by 23 percentage points over the past three years, 105 percentage points over the past five, and 250 percentage points over the past decade. That kind of outperformance is rare but can have an unbelievable effect on a retirement portfolio.After seeing those numbers, many folks might be interested in investing in Costco. However, the company recently delivered disappointing news that must be considered before taking a position. So let's dive in and see whether Costco is a buy or if you should pass on the stock.On March 2, Costco reported $55.3 billion in second-quarter sales, $300 million less than analysts had expected. I know what you're thinking: "Three hundred million dollars is barely anything compared to $55.3 billion!" While that may be true, Costco's shares are priced for perfection.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
