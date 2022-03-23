|
Is Costco Stock Too Expensive?
Any way you slice it, Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has been doing great. The membership-only big-box retailer was considered an essential business during the coronavirus pandemic and was allowed to stay open. Sales and memberships surged as a result. Impressively, Costco has sustained that pandemic-fueled momentum and even built on it two years later. The market has noticed, and Costco's stock price is up 68% in the last year and 134% in the previous three years.These strong returns have some investors asking if Costco's stock is now too expensive? Let's take a closer look at the company right now and see if we can find an answer. Continue reading
