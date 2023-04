Is Costco Stock Too Expensive for Investors in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Big-box retailer Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is one of Wall Street's most remarkable examples of wealth creation. A $10,000 investment in the stock in 1980 would now be worth more than $8 million had you bought, reinvested dividends, and held on over the years.Today Costco is one of the world's largest companies, so you can't get away with buying and holding at any price and expect the same results. And investors fleeing to dependable, high-quality businesses have bid Costco stock up to a lofty valuation.The company's most recent sales data signals that consumers might feel financially strapped. Here is how investors should handle the situation.Continue reading