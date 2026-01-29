Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
29.01.2026 08:45:00
Is Costco Wholesale Stock an Underrated Dividend Investment?
Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) have risen by more than 170% in the past five years, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 and its roughly 80% gains over that stretch. The retailer's operations have proven to be resilient, and its steady and calculated growth strategy has paid off.One thing that may not always attract investors' attention, however, is the company's dividend. At just 0.5%, Costco's yield doesn't exactly stand out in a positive way. But with dividend increases over the years and occasional special dividend payments, could this be an underrated income stock to own?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
