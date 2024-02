Is creating an in-house LLM right for your organization?

Business leaders have been under pressure to find the best way to incorporate generative AI into their strategies to yield the best results for their organization and stakeholders. According to Gartner, 38% of business leaders noted that customer experience and retention are the primary purpose of their genAI investments, making it essential to the future of their businesses. However, as enticing as it may seem, it is important to consider whether LLMs (large language models) are right for your business before developing your AI strategy.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel