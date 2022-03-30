|
Is Cresco Labs a Buy After Announcing Its New Acquisition?
Consolidation is inevitable in the marijuana industry. Since the industry is illicit in some parts of the U.S. and pot can't cross state lines, the easiest way for cannabis companies to expand is through mergers and acquisitions. The latest deal to shake up the industry involves Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), which announced last week that it would be acquiring fellow multi-state operator Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF).The acquisition will make the combined entity the new leader in cannabis (at least until the next deal takes place). Cresco Labs will certainly get bigger from the deal, but does that make it a better buy today?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
