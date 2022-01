Is CRISPR Therapeutics a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As a hotly followed gene-editing company, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is on the bleeding edge of biotechnology. With its early-stage pipeline of groundbreaking therapies in immuno-oncology, regenerative medicine, and hereditary blood disorders, there's a chance that this biotech could be one of the decade's wildest success stories. Assuming it can actually get its ambitious ideas to work when they're used to treat living patients, at least. Over the past year, the company's shares have fallen by more than 67% as a result of a cool reception to data from its headliner clinical trial. Is CRISPR Therapeutics destined to join the graveyard of once-promising biotech contenders, or will it work out the kinks in time to impress investors? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading