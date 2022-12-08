Is CRISPR Therapeutics a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a compelling investment because of the potential it has as it works on developing gene-editing therapies that could be game changers and revolutionize the healthcare industry. Widely followed investor Cathie Wood is bullish on the stock; it's one of the top holdings in the Ark Innovation ETF.But CRISPR remains an unprofitable company without an approved product or treatment that it can count on just yet. Shares of the healthcare stock are down 31% this year because a lot of the hype surrounding CRISPR has faded. Is the stock a better buy now that it's at a lower valuation, or is this still too risky of an investment?The excitement around CRISPR is due to the potential for one of its gene-editing treatments, exa-cel, to obtain Food and Drug Administration approval in the not-too-distant future. Working with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, the companies anticipate that they will complete their application for a biologics licensing application for exa-cel by the end of the first quarter of next year.