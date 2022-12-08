|
08.12.2022 15:20:00
Is CRISPR Therapeutics a Buy?
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a compelling investment because of the potential it has as it works on developing gene-editing therapies that could be game changers and revolutionize the healthcare industry. Widely followed investor Cathie Wood is bullish on the stock; it's one of the top holdings in the Ark Innovation ETF.But CRISPR remains an unprofitable company without an approved product or treatment that it can count on just yet. Shares of the healthcare stock are down 31% this year because a lot of the hype surrounding CRISPR has faded. Is the stock a better buy now that it's at a lower valuation, or is this still too risky of an investment?The excitement around CRISPR is due to the potential for one of its gene-editing treatments, exa-cel, to obtain Food and Drug Administration approval in the not-too-distant future. Working with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, the companies anticipate that they will complete their application for a biologics licensing application for exa-cel by the end of the first quarter of next year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CRISPR Therapeutics AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CRISPR Therapeutics AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|40,80
|2,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerChinas Corona-Politik im Fokus: Wall Street in Grün -- ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Nach den deutlichen Verlusten der Vortage ist am Donnerstag an den US-Börsen eine Erholung zu beobachten. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit wechselnden Vorzeichen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt am Nachmittag ins Plus drehen konnte. An den Börsen in Fernost waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.