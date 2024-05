Is CRISPR Therapeutics a Millionaire Maker?

With a gene therapy for two illnesses out the door, and with sales slated to take off over the next few quarters, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is making it a good time to be a shareholder.But could this biotech's halcyon days be so good that a $10,000 investment today could end up being worth millions of dollars? Although such returns may seem wild, history is full of many such wealth-generating events. Let's dive in and explore if investors can bank on CRISPR Therapeutics stock to generate ground-breaking returns.If CRISPR Therapeutics is going to experience dramatic growth, the road to becoming a millionaire will be called Casgevy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel