Is CRISPR Therapeutics Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

At first glance, stocks like CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) would seem like the kind to avoid right now given the current uncertain state of equity markets. After all, the biotech company currently has no products on the market and remains deeply unprofitable. With investors shifting away from speculative stocks recently, CRISPR could still see dark days ahead, even after dropping by more than 50% in the past year.With that said, there are solid reasons to give this biotech company a second look. Let's consider why investing in CRISPR Therapeutics right now may not be such a terrible idea.Continue reading