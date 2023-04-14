|
14.04.2023 16:23:00
Is CRISPR Therapeutics Stock a Buy Now?
Gene-editing specialist CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) has significantly lagged the market over the past year, but there are reasons to be optimistic regarding the company's future. The biotech seems to be nearing approval of exa-cel, a potential treatment for sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) that it developed with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).CRISPR Therapeutics is currently a clinical-stage biotech, so it will be a big deal if it can cross the finish line with exa-cel. But is that enough to make the company's shares a buy? To answer that, let's consider three other questions. Let's discuss two main factors that determine whether regulatory agencies approve medicines. The first and most important is the data the drug produced in clinical trials. The treatment needs to prove safe and effective for the intended patient population. On this front, CRISPR Therapeutics shouldn't have too much to worry about. Exa-cel was effective at treating both SCD and TDT in clinical trials.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CRISPR Therapeutics AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CRISPR Therapeutics AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|40,80
|2,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen vorm Wochenende fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.