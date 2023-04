Is CRISPR Therapeutics Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Gene-editing specialist CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) has significantly lagged the market over the past year, but there are reasons to be optimistic regarding the company's future. The biotech seems to be nearing approval of exa-cel, a potential treatment for sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) that it developed with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).CRISPR Therapeutics is currently a clinical-stage biotech, so it will be a big deal if it can cross the finish line with exa-cel. But is that enough to make the company's shares a buy? To answer that, let's consider three other questions. Let's discuss two main factors that determine whether regulatory agencies approve medicines. The first and most important is the data the drug produced in clinical trials. The treatment needs to prove safe and effective for the intended patient population. On this front, CRISPR Therapeutics shouldn't have too much to worry about. Exa-cel was effective at treating both SCD and TDT in clinical trials.Continue reading