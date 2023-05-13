|
13.05.2023 14:45:00
Is CRISPR Therapeutics Stock a Buy Now?
A year ago, CRISPR Therapeutics' (NASDAQ: CRSP) stock was trading for $46 per share. As of Tuesday afternoon, the biotech stock was at $64. It's easy for investors to look at that 39% rise and think they may have missed out on the boom, but that's hardly the case.While other investors have begun to catch on to the upside of the company, it's still a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company -- that is, one with no marketed therapies yet. There are no guarantees that CRISPR will get a marketed therapy soon, so that risk is keeping some investors on the sideline and the share price lower than it could be.However, CRISPR is on the cusp of what could be a blockbuster, has a deep portfolio, and has plenty of cash to spend on research and development, all of which are why I'm saying it's a good time to buy the stock.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
