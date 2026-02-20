CRISPR Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2AT0Z / ISIN: CH0334081137
|
20.02.2026 18:30:00
Is CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Going to $0, or Will the Hype Pay Off?
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) already has notable achievements under its belt. For instance, it developed Casgevy, a medicine for a pair of rare blood diseases, which became the first gene-editing therapy to use the famous, Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR gene-editing system to earn approval.CRISPR Therapeutics has lagged the market since that breakthrough, but with some highly promising gene-editing medicines in its pipeline and potential upcoming catalysts, some investors are excited about the biotech's future. Can CRISPR Therapeutics live up to the hype, or will it be a wealth destroyer from here on out?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu CRISPR Therapeutics AG
