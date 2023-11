Is CRISPR Therapeutics the Best Gene-Editing Stock?

A striking analogy can be drawn between the development of monoclonal antibodies and the emergence of CRISPR-based gene editing. Both technologies took roughly 10 years to transition from the laboratory to the market, and both have transformed the field of human medicine.Since the first Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a monoclonal antibody in 1986, the field has expanded rapidly, and several of the top-selling therapies of all time have originated from this technology. If CRISPR gene editing follows a similar trajectory, early shareholders in companies that develop the groundbreaking tech ought to reap huge rewards in the coming decades. Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel