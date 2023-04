Is Crocs Stock a Buy Right Now? 2 Numbers to Watch Closely

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors don't seem to believe that the Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) stock rally is just a fad. The molded footwear specialist's shares have trounced the S&P 500 so far this year, leaving behind peers like Nike (NYSE: NKE) in the process.Crocs latest results have been impressive across several key metrics, including sales growth, profitability, and cash flow. Investors will want to balance out that optimism, though, by keeping a close eye on a few potential warning signs.But let's start with the good news. Crocs grew sales of its core footwear brand at about the same 19% rate that Nike enjoyed into early 2023. The addition of its Hey Dude casual footwear purchase allowed overall sales to soar by nearly 60% to $3.6 billion. Management in mid-February said demand for both franchises has been, "exceptional."Continue reading