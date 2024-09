Is CrowdStrike a Bad-News Buy?

Bad press can sink a stock, but that doesn't mean it'll stay down forever. In some cases, buying a stock when it's getting a lot of negative attention can position you for greater returns down the road. As long as the underlying business isn't in bad shape, a sell-off due to some bad press could make for a great buying opportunity.CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) could potentially be just such an opportunity. Back in July, it inadvertently triggered what some have described as the largest-ever IT outage, bringing down millions of Windows computers worldwide. That outage, caused by the rollout of a flawed software update, impacted many industries and had wide-ranging impacts on consumers and businesses.Shares of CrowdStrike went over a cliff after it became clear that the company was to blame. They've bounced back somewhat, but before the outage, they were up by more than 40% in 2024. Today, CrowdStrike 's year-to-date gains sit at a much more modest 8%. Could this be a great time for investors to scoop up the tech stock at a discounted price?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool