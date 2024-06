Is CrowdStrike Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

Share prices of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) surged after the June 4 release of its fiscal 2025 first-quarter results (for the three months ended April 30) thanks to robust growth in the company's top and bottom lines that allowed the cybersecurity specialist to coast past consensus expectations.Another big reason why investors cheered CrowdStrike 's results and sent its stock up was because of its improved full-year outlook. Additionally, the news that the company is set to join the S&P 500 index gave its stock price another boost.While fellow cybersecurity specialists, such as Palo Alto Networks, struggle to win a bigger share of their customers' wallets, CrowdStrike managed to buck the trend. Let's see why that was the case and check if the stock is worth buying following the recent developments.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel