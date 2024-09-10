|
10.09.2024 11:25:00
Is CrowdStrike Holdings Stock a Buy Now?
Anyone familiar with CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock probably knows about the global IT outage the company was directly involved in this summer. A faulty security software update provided by CrowdStrike temporarily disabled millions of computers and other Windows-connected systems worldwide. It was a fiasco that gave the company a lot of bad publicity.Before that misstep, CrowdStrike was arguably the leading next-generation cybersecurity company -- at least, investors treated the stock like it. Shares traded at a valuation that was among the highest on the market. Now, CrowdStrike stock is trading 37% below its peak, and it's natural to wonder: Did Wall Street overreact? The company recently delivered its fiscal 2025 Q2 report -- its first since the IT outage -- and the financial impact it attributed to the event was surprisingly small.So should investors take this ongoing dip as a buying opportunity, or should they assume that CrowdStrike is not out of the woods yet?
