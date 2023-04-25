|
25.04.2023 12:06:00
Is CrowdStrike Stock a Buy?
Spending on cybersecurity continued to grow rapidly through the economic uncertainty over the past year. With the emergence of remote work and cloud computing, it's imperative that businesses keep not only their main data systems secure, but also endpoint devices used by employees. These include desktops, laptops, mobile, and other remote devices. This has been a boon for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), one of the leading cybersecurity firms.Following its initial public offering in 2019, share prices of CrowdStrike soared to an all-time high of $298 in 2021. While the company still reports strong demand for its Falcon platform, the market sell-off last year dragged the stock down 56% from its high. The dilemma for investors deciding whether to pull the trigger is the company's weaker outlook for growth in the last earnings report. Let's look at the company's performance to determine if investors should take the plunge on this fallen high-flyer.
