|
29.01.2023 13:35:00
Is CrowdStrike Stock a Buy Now?
Is cloud-based cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock a buy right now? Some on Wall Street would say no. For example, Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick recently downgraded it, basically saying both cybersecurity stocks and software stocks are in for a challenging 2023, according to The Fly.However, investing in a top-notch company like CrowdStrike during a challenging time may just be the ticket to long-term market-beating returns.PwC's 26th Annual Global CEO Survey recently found that almost half of the more than 4,400 CEOs surveyed plan to invest more in cybersecurity and data privacy in the coming year. And according to The Business Research Company, cybersecurity is already a $200 billion industry and poised to grow another 11% in the coming year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!