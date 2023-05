Is CrowdStrike Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most technology stocks haven't been hot for a couple of years now, but don't let market sentiment keep you from finding tomorrow's big winners. Growing companies that continue executing will lead the next bull market when the tide inevitably turns.Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) could lead the pack. It has created a recipe for stellar growth on its top and bottom lines.Consider buying shares while the sale is ongoing -- the stock is still down 50% from its all-time high. Here is why CrowdStrike could produce market-beating returns over the coming years.Continue reading