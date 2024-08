Is CrowdStrike Stock a Buy Now?

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) was once a hot stock in its industry. Shares soared from a 52-week low of $141.97 last August to a high of $398.33 on July 9.That changed days later on July 19 when, after CrowdStrike made what should have been a routine software update, an error in the code caused massive disruption to computer systems around the globe. Airlines, banks, hospitals, and other organizations were suddenly unable to conduct business as usual.Understandably, the company's share price plunged after the incident. Within a day, CrowdStrike stock dropped from $343.05 to $304.96. Shares continued sinking for weeks and remain below $300 at the time of this writing.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool