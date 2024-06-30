|
30.06.2024 12:35:00
Is CVS Health Stock a Buy?
CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is a top pharmacy retailer in the U.S., and over the years, it has been expanding its operations to go deeper into healthcare. The stock also provides investors with a dividend that yields 4.3%, which is more than double the S&P 500 average of 1.3%. Combine that with the stock trading at a fairly low 11 times earnings, and it looks like an investment that looks to be too good to be true.But despite all of this, investors aren't rushing out to buy the stock. Year to date, CVS' stock has crashed 22%. What's behind all the bearishness? Is the stock in trouble, or is this just a great buying opportunity?On May 1, CVS released its latest earnings numbers, and that's when the wheels came off for the stock. It's one thing to miss expectations, but to drastically slash guidance is even more alarming to investors. When that happens, a sell-off often ensues. CVS' adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.31 for the first three months of the year, which was well below analyst expectations of $1.69. But what was even more troubling was its guidance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CVS Health Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CVS Health Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CVS Health Corp
|54,65
|1,11%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Märkte gehen fester aus der Sitzung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ging mit kleinen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende. Der DAX präsentierte sich am Freitag wenig bewegt. Die US-Börsen gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche nach. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.